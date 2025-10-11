O'Brien scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 6-0 win over Sudbury on Friday.

O'Brien has been back in the junior ranks for a couple of weeks, and he's already racked up eight points in five games for the Bulldogs. The Kraken prospect is captaining Brantford this year, so he'll be a massive part of the team's offense and could also be in contention for a spot on Team Canada's World Junior Championship roster. He had 98 points in 66 regular-season games in 2024-25, which was his draft year.