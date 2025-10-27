O'Brien scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Brantford's 4-1 win over Oshawa on Sunday.

O'Brien has reached the scoresheet in 10 of his 11 juniors games this season. The center has four efforts of three or more points after getting involved in all of the Bulldogs' goals in this contest. O'Brien is a Kraken prospect, selected eighth overall in 2025, and the 18-year-old could get a look with the big club as early as 2026-27 if he keeps up this kind of scoring pace.