O'Brien was the eighth overall pick by Seattle in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

O'Brien is a cerebral center with patience, elite vision and the ability to thread the needle with pinpoint passes. He's also on the right side of the puck every time -- the kid already has his D-game down. And he knows how to lean into his 6-foot-2 frame. O'Brien delivered 98 points, including 66 assists, in 66 regular-season goals with Brantford (OHL) this year. He has top six written all over him and maybe more if he continues to work on his skating and his work at the dot. O'Brien's comps include Elias Lindholm, at least in terms of vision, passing and smarts. If the stars align, he could carve out a Nick Suzuki or Wyatt Johnston-style career and hit 60 points by the time he's 21 or 22.