O'Brien registered three assists in OHL Brantford's 5-4 loss to Oshawa on Sunday.

O'Brien had been in a bit of a cold patch with a goal and three helpers over his previous seven contests. Despite the slowdown, he's still first in the OHL with 44 points this season, contributing 10 goals and 34 assists over 24 appearances. The Kraken prospect should continue to be among the league leaders throughout the year as he provides a strong playmaking element in a high-scoring offense.