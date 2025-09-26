O'Brien (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Canucks, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

O'Brien was in a non-contact sweater during Wednesday's practice session, and he'll be left off the roster for Friday's preseason game. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but his next opportunity to suit up will be in Monday's preseason game against the Flames. Once he's healthy, he'll likely head to OHL Brantford for a second consecutive season.