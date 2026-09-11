The Kraken announced Friday that O'Brien won't play in the upcoming prospect showcase due to precautionary reasons.

It seems unlikely that O'Brien's availability for the start of training camp or the beginning of the 2026-27 regular season will be impacted by his absence from the prospect showcase, but the Kraken will elect to play it safe with one of their most promising young players. The 19-year-old hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he recorded 28 goals, 65 assists and 28 PIM across 53 regular-season appearances with OHL Brandford last year.