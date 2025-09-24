O'Brien was on the ice in a non-contact sweater Wednesday, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

O'Brien was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and is a long shot to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster. Given all the young talent on the Kraken roster, the team will likely take its time allowing O'Brien to get NHL-ready. Once given the all-clear, O'Brien will likely be headed back to OHL Brantford, where he racked up 98 points in 66 regular-season games last year.