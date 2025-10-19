Fibigr scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brampton's 7-2 win over Erie on Sunday.

Fibigr has upped his game in his third junior campaign, earning 10 points over eight contests while adding 29 shots on net and a plus-11 rating. He's put up a trio of multi-point efforts, with Sunday's game being his best of the season. The 19-year-old blueliner could earn an entry-level contract with the Kraken at some point this year if he continues to show growth in his play.