Fibigr scored two goals and added two assists in OHL Brampton's 8-2 win over Sudbury on Sunday.

Fibigr has had a couple of big performances for the Steelheads this season, and this was his best yet. The effort has him up to eight goals and 20 points through 21 appearances. The 2024 seventh-round pick of the Kraken also has a plus-15 rating this year, showing some improvement in his own zone in addition to his increased offense.