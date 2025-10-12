Fibigr scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in OHL Brampton's 5-3 win over Barrie on Saturday.

Fibigr is a seventh-round draft pick (2024) of the Kraken. The 19-year-old defenseman took a step back on offense in 2024-25 with 33 points in 58 regular-season games, down from 43 points in 61 outings the year before. He looks poised for a bounce-back effort this year, as he's already amassed seven points across five contests for the Steelheads. A strong showing could earn him an entry-level deal, setting the stage for him to jump to the AHL ranks in 2026-27.