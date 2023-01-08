Oleksiak notched an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

Oleksiak found Justin Schultz near the front of the net for the Kraken's third goal of the game. This was Oleksiak's second assist over four contests to begin January after he was limited to one goal in nine games in December. The 30-year-old blueliner has 10 points, 72 hits, 53 blocked shots, 29 PIM, 24 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 31 outings, playing as a steady defensive presence on the second pairing.