Oleksiak logged an assist and five blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
Oleksiak has contributed three assists, 43 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 18 appearances since the start of December. The 32-year-old defenseman is rarely a big source of offense, but he can handle a shutdown role while seeing top-four minutes for the Kraken. This season, Oleksiak has eight points, 34 shots on net, 96 blocks, 32 hits and a minus-7 rating while most frequently playing on a pairing with the more goal-dangerous Brandon Montour.
