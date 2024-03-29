Oleksiak notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Oleksiak has a helper in each of the last three games, his longest streak of the season. The 31-year-old defenseman helped out on Tye Kartye's game-winning tally in the third period. Oleksiak is up to 13 points, 98 shots on net, 154 blocked shots, 104 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 72 outings. He can help in fantasy formats that reward physicality, but it's unwise to expect him to keep up his newfound production through the end of the season.