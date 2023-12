Oleksiak scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Oleksiak snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. The defenseman has done alright in a second-pairing role this season, posting two goals, six assists, 35 shots on net, 33 hits, 70 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Oleksiak's physical play is his top trait, and it's unlikely he comes anywhere near the career-high nine goals he potted across 75 outings a year ago.