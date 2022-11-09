Head coach Dave Hakstol said Oleksiak (undisclosed) was unavailable for the third period of Tuesday's win over the Predators, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Oleksiak took a hit in the second period, though it's unclear if that led to his absence in the third. The 29-year-old has been a key part of the Kraken's defense, and he's added five points in 14 contests this season. More information on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Wild.