Oleksiak posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Oleksiak has a helper in each of the last two contests after a stretch where he posted just one assist across 14 games. The defenseman isn't known for his offense, and this has been a down season for him in that regard. He's supplied 12 points, 98 shots on net, 104 hits, 153 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 71 appearances.