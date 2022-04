Oleksiak provided an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Oleksiak has earned two assists in his last four games after a lengthy point drought for much of April. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 17 points, 92 shots on net, 182 hits, 54 PIM, 85 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 71 appearances this season.