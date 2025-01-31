Oleksiak managed an assist, four shots on goal and six blocked shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

With two goals and four assists over his last 11 outings, Oleksiak has been unusually productive in January. He was back in a top-four role Thursday due to the absence of Ryker Evans (upper body). Oleksiak is at 13 points, 47 shots on net, 112 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-4 rating through 53 appearances. His offense can disappear as fast as it shows up sometimes, so Oleksiak should only be rostered in fantasy formats where managers can take advantage of his defensive work.