Oleksiak logged an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Oleksiak set up an Oliver Bjorkstrand goal in the third period. The helper was Oleksiak's third through eight games in January, and he's also gone plus-4 this month despite getting caught on the ice a couple of times Saturday. The 30-year-old defenseman has 11 points, 28 shots on net, 29 PIM, 60 blocked shots and 80 hits through 35 appearances as a physical force on the second pairing.