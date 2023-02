Oleksiak posted an assist, three blocked shots, five PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Oleksiak has an assist in each of the last two contests after going 11 games without a point. He also dropped the mitts with Nicolas Deslauriers in the first period of this game. Oleksiak is up to 13 points, 94 hits, 80 blocked shots, 41 PIM, 41 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 48 outings, providing toughness and a little depth scoring from his usual second-pairing role.