Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Deposits first goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Oleksiak doesn't get involved much on offense, though he can put up points in small bursts. The 32-year-old blueliner has a goal, five shots on net, four hits, seven blocked shots and four PIM through three contests so far. He plays a physical game and could have appeal in banger leagues.
