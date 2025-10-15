Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Oleksiak doesn't get involved much on offense, though he can put up points in small bursts. The 32-year-old blueliner has a goal, five shots on net, four hits, seven blocked shots and four PIM through three contests so far. He plays a physical game and could have appeal in banger leagues.