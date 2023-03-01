Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Oleksiak is in the midst of a productive stretch -- he has three goals and three helpers over his last seven outings. The 30-year-old capitalized on sustained zone time in the third period, tallying on a pass from Ryan Donato for the game-winning goal Tuesday. Oleksiak has matched his career high with 17 points through just 53 games this season. He's also posted 52 shots on net, 99 hits, 84 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in a second-pairing role.