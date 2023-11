Oleksiak put up an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Oleksiak had a helper on Eeli Tolvanen's first-period tally. The assist was Oleksiak's second of the season -- the 30-year-old has had few chances to contribute with the Kraken struggling on offense. The blueliner continues to be a physical force with 33 blocked shots, 16 hits and eight PIM through 13 contests.