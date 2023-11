Oleksiak notched two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Oleksiak put up his first multi-point effort of the season, assisting on the Kraken's first and last goals of the game. The defenseman has four points over his last five contests, which constitutes a warm stretch given his usual stay-at-home style of play. The 30-year-old is up to one goal, six helpers, 24 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 27 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 21 outings.