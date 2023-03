Oleksiak posted two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Oleksiak had gone four games without a point entering Saturday. The 30-year-old defenseman has reached the 20-point mark for the first time in his career with nine goals and 11 assists through 62 appearances. He's added 64 shots on net, 112 hits, 98 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-7 rating in a top-four role.