Oleksiak recorded three assists, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Oleksiak's best game of the season, and just his third multi-point effort. The 30-year-old defenseman had a hand in three of the Kraken's first four goals. Oleksiak has enjoyed a career year with nine goals, 16 helpers, a plus-13 rating, 72 shots on net, 62 PIM, 120 hits and 108 blocked shots through 72 outings. He'll be a key part of the defense heading into the playoffs.