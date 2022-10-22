Oleksiak earned an assist, seven PIM, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Oleksiak won a puck battle along the boards, with Jaden Schwartz retrieving it and setting up Karson Kuhlman on the game-winning goal. Oleksiak also obliged Kurtis MacDermid's invitation to fight in the first period. Through six games, Oleksiak is as physical as even with 22 hits, 11 blocks, and 11 PIM. His assist Friday was his first point of the year, and he's added two shots on net and a minus-2 rating.