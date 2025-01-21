Oleksiak scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Oleksiak has four points and a plus-6 rating over his last six contests. The defenseman has done more on offense despite moving to the third pairing, a move made by head coach Dan Bylsma to allow Ryker Evans to play a larger role. Oleksiak is at 11 points, 40 shots on net, 39 hits, 102 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 48 appearances, and he is carrying less fantasy value this year since he's not playing as physical a style as he has in past campaigns.