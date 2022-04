Oleksiak recorded an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Oleksiak got on the scoresheet against his former team by earning the secondary helper on a Riley Sheahan tally. This assist ended Oleksiak's 11-game point drought. The 29-year-old blueliner has 16 points -- one shy of his career high -- with 90 shots on net, 175 hits, 80 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 68 contests.