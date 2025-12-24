Oleksiak notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Oleksiak ended a 14-game point drought with the effort. The defenseman was scratched twice earlier in December, but he's virtually guaranteed to stay in the lineup while both of Brandon Montour (hand) and Vince Dunn (upper body) are out. Oleksiak has six points, 37 shots on net, 47 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 33 appearances in a shutdown role this season.