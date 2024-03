Oleksiak is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is consequently a game-time decision versus Vegas on Thursday, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Oleksiak has two goals, 10 points, 98 hits and 150 blocks in 67 contests this season. He was limited to 9:49 of ice time in Seattle's 6-2 loss to Buffalo on Monday. If Oleksiak can't play Thursday, then Cale Fleury might make his NHL season debut.