Oleksiak posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Oleksiak has a goal and an assist over his last three games since he snapped a nine-game point drought. The 30-year-old defenseman took a shot that generated a rebound for Oliver Bjorkstrand to score on in the second period. Oleksiak has five tallies, four helpers, 20 shots on net, 64 hits, 48 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 28 contests, serving as a defense-first blueliner.