Oleksiak logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Oleksiak cleared the defensive zone with a pass to Jaden Schwartz, who found Alexander Wennberg open in the slot for the game-winning goal at 1:20 of the second period. It was a career year for Oleksiak, who had nine tallies and 16 helpers in 75 regular-season outings. He also picked up 126 hits, 115 blocked shots and 62 PIM, so his biggest contribution in fantasy pools is likely to come from his physical play.