Oleksiak logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Oleksiak cleared the defensive zone with a pass to Jaden Schwartz, who found Alexander Wennberg open in the slot for the game-winning goal at 1:20 of the second period. It was a career year for Oleksiak, who had nine tallies and 16 helpers in 75 regular-season outings. He also picked up 126 hits, 115 blocked shots and 62 PIM, so his biggest contribution in fantasy pools is likely to come from his physical play.

More News