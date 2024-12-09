Oleksiak offered an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Oleksiak broke a 10-game slump with a secondary helper on Yanni Gourde's empty-netter. The 31-year-old Oleksiak is usually good for a couple of short bursts of offense per year, but he hasn't even been able to do that in 2024-25. He's at two goals, six points, 28 shots on net, 26 hits, 62 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 29 appearances.