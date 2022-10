Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Oleksiak's offense has come alive recently -- he's scored in consecutive games, and all three of his points this year have been in the last four contests. The defenseman's tally tied the game at 1-1 in the first period Thursday. He's added 28 hits, 17 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-1 rating in nine outings as a defensive presence on the second pairing.