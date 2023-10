Oleksiak notched an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Oleksiak earned his first point of the season with the secondary helper on Oliver Bjorkstrand's first-period tally. While his offense has largely been absent, Oleksiak is doing what he does best defensively -- getting in the way of the opponent. He's levied 11 hits and blocked 23 shots while adding 10 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through eight appearances this season.