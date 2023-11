Oleksiak produced an assist, four hits and six blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Oleksiak set up the first of Oliver Bjorkstrand's two goals in the contest. This was Oleksiak's second straight game with an assist, and he's up to three helpers through 14 outings on the year. The 30-year-old defenseman has added 20 hits, 39 blocked shots, eight PIM, 16 shots on net and a minus-1 rating. He continues to operate as a shutdown defender on the second pairing.