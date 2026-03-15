Oleksiak scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Oleksiak had been limited to three assists over his last 26 games after ringing in the new year with a goal. The 33-year-old defenseman is at four goals, 11 points, 59 shots on net, 94 hits, 91 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 63 appearances. Both his offense and physical play have dropped this season, weakening an already shaky profile in fantasy. Expect Oleksiak to finish the season in a third-pairing role.