Oleksiak recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Oleksiak helped out on Jared McCann's second-period tally. With three assists over his last two games, Oleksiak has found another burst of offense. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 21 points, 65 shots on net, 113 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 63 outings in a top-four role.