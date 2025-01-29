Oleksiak recorded an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Oleksiak has earned five points over his last 10 contests. The 32-year-old doesn't add much offense, but he's been a stalwart in the Kraken's lineup even with a demotion to the third pairing in recent weeks. Oleksiak is at 12 points, 43 shots on net, 39 hits, 106 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 52 appearances.