Oleksiak scored a goal on his lone shot during a 3-2 loss to the visiting Flames on Wednesday.

Oleksiak produced his first point in 10 appearances, giving the Kraken a 2-1, second-period advantage following a wrist shot from the left face-off circle. The 30-year-old defenseman had been goalless since he scored against the Sharks on Nov. 23. Appearing in his 26th game, Oleksiak collected his fifth tally, one shy of matching the career-best total he established in 56 outings with the 2020-21 Stars.