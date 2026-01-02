Oleksiak scored a goal, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Oleksiak briefly left the game in the third period after taking a shot to the knee, but he was able to gut it out and return. He logged 18:27 of ice time in the contest. Oleksiak has two points over his last four outings, but he's at just seven points with 39 shots on net, 59 blocks, 49 hits and a plus-6 rating through 36 appearances. He is likely to stay in the lineup regularly, at least until Brandon Montour (hand) can return, which is expected to be another 2-3 weeks away at best.