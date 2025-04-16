Oleksiak posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Oleksiak set up a Jaden Schwartz tally in the third period. Oleksiak earned three assists over the last five games of the season, though he largely struggled to do much on offense for large stretches of the campaign. The 32-year-old blueliner ends 2024-25 with 17 points, 66 shots on net, 159 blocked shots, 74 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 82 contests. His role shrunk at times to allow Ryker Evans more ice time, and if that trend continues in 2025-26, Oleksiak's fantasy appeal will drop even more.