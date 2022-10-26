Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots, blocked five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Oleksiak tallied at 2:20 of the first period, setting the tone for a game the Kraken controlled from the start. The 29-year-old defenseman isn't known for his offense, but he's picked up a goal and an assist in his last three outings. That's all of his scoring in eight games, and he's added four shots on net, 25 hits, 16 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-2 rating while playing in a top-four role.