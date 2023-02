Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Oleksiak got on the end of a Matty Beniers pass with eight seconds left in the second period. That goal was the game-winner, Oleksiak's first such tally as a member of the Kraken. The 30-year-old defenseman has a goal and two helpers over his last three games, and he's at six tallies, 14 points, 43 shots on net, 94 hits, 80 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 49 contests overall.