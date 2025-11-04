Oleksiak scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Oleksiak's tally was his second of the year, which is all of his offense so far. The 32-year-old has seen a reduced role in 2025-26, averaging 16:57 of ice time over 12 games, down 1:50 per contest from last year. He's added 13 shots on net, 19 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He fills a shutdown role, and while he can be expected to be in the lineup regularly, he may lose some minutes once Ryker Evans (upper body) is able to make his season debut.