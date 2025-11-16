Oleksiak notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

This was Oleksiak's first multi-point effort of the season. He has three helpers over his last three games, and that uptick in offense has come at a good time, as the Kraken's blue line is at full health. The veteran defenseman has five points, 17 shots on net, 25 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 18 appearances this season. Oleksiak remains the favorite for third-pairing minutes, but he could be pushed by Josh Mahura or Cale Fleury if his performance slips.