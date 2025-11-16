Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Rare multi-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oleksiak notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
This was Oleksiak's first multi-point effort of the season. He has three helpers over his last three games, and that uptick in offense has come at a good time, as the Kraken's blue line is at full health. The veteran defenseman has five points, 17 shots on net, 25 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 18 appearances this season. Oleksiak remains the favorite for third-pairing minutes, but he could be pushed by Josh Mahura or Cale Fleury if his performance slips.
More News
-
Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Pots goal Monday•
-
Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Deposits first goal•
-
Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Notches assist in loss•
-
Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Puts up helper in shootout win•
-
Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Supplies assist Monday•
-
Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Gets on scoresheet with helper•