Oleksiak scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

Oleksiak tallied in the second period and helped out on a Jaden Schwartz goal in the third. This was Oleksiak's first multi-point effort since Nov. 27, 2021. The defenseman has been good lately with two goals and three helpers over his last five contests. For the season, he has a career-high seven tallies with nine assists, 49 shots on net, 96 hits, 82 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 51 appearances.