Oleksiak was suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head on Washington's Alexander Alexeyev on Friday.

Oleksiak was given a match penalty at the 9:48 mark of the second period on the play. He will be eligible to return Dec. 18 versus Winnipeg. Oleksiak has contributed four goals, seven points, 13 shots on net, 38 blocks and 52 hits in 22 games this season.