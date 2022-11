Oleksiak (lower body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Thursday, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Oleksiak will need to be cleared for contact before he rejoins the lineup, and it's unclear how long that will take. This was his first time back on the ice since suffering a lower-body injury versus the Predators on Nov. 8. Oleksiak's spot in the lineup will likely continue to be filled by either Cale Fleury or Gustav Olofsson until he can return.